King, William and Kate condemn “barbaric acts” of terrorism in Israel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The King and the Prince and Princess of Wales have utterly condemned the “barbaric acts” and appalling “horrors” inflicted in Hamas’ attack on Israel. Charles is extremely concerned over the situation and is being actively briefed on developments while William and Kate were described as being “profoundly distressed” at the “devastating” events.

The senior royals offered their thoughts and prayers to all those suffering, with the King doing so personally in a telephone call to President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday afternoon. Kensington Palace shared William and Kate’s reaction to the attacks, saying: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them.” They added that the couple were holding “all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds”.

Israel has vowed unprecedented retaliation against the Palestinian militant group Hamas after its fighters stormed through the border fence on Saturday and shot hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

The Israeli government has launched a major retaliation of air strikes on Gaza and stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory. The conflict has already claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.

Concerns also remain for the safety of British citizens in the region as the BBC reported that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children. The King also spoke with King Abdullah of Jordan, whose nation shares a border with the West Bank and is home to a large number of Palestinian refugees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Abdullah has been striving to de-escalate the situation. Charles, who long campaigned on interfaith tolerance as the Prince of Wales, is said to be continuing to seek ways to do so amid the growing conflict.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated. His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak. His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”

King Charles. Image: Getty Images

Charles, as the Prince of Wales, carried out his first official tour of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2020. It was the highest-level visit by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Palestinian areas. William also travelled there in 2018, and he and Kate have signified their hopes of peace in the future.

The Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Those the Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope – that of a better future. In the midst of such terrible suffering, the prince and princess continue to share that hope without reservation.”

Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Advertisement

Advertisement