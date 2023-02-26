At least 30 migrants are believed to have drowned off the south coast of Italy today after the boat they were travelling in crashed on rocks in rough weather

There have been widespread reports in Italian media that at least 30 migrants have drowned in a disaster off the southern coast of the country.

The migrants travelling from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, drowned when the boat they were travelling in crashed into rocks and broke apart at dawn on Sunday morning, according to Italian RAI state radio.

It is believed that the boat was carrying more than 100 migrants when it crashed; around 30 bodies washed up on the shore of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on Italy’s south coast in the province of Crotone. Three more bodies were reportedly found in the water.

Italian coast guard officers wait for migrants to disembark from the Italian Coast Guard’s patrol vessel Diciotti at the port of Crotone. Picture: GIANLUCA CHININEA/AFP via Getty Images

The Italian coast guard, border police and firefighters were involved in a major rescue effort - there have so far been reports of 40 survivors. The cause of the incident is believed to have been rough weather at sea.

AGI reported that a baby was among the casualties, but a full list of those who died has not yet been confirmed.

Vigili del Fuoco, Italy’s institutional agency for fire and rescue service, this morning tweeted: “#Crotone , intervention #vigilidelfuoco and @guardiacostiera from the early hours of the morning for a boat of migrants that ran aground in Steccato di Cutro. Reported several deceased among migrants, about forty survivors. Intervention in progress”

