Jack Hogan, a retired actor who played PFC William Kirby in Combat!, has died aged 94. The North Carolina-born actor, who starred in the WWII drama series from 1962 until 1967, died of natural causes on December 6 at his home in Washington, his son told entertainment magazine, Variety.

Hogan portrayed the character PFC William G. Kirby in the ABC series Combat!, featuring Rick Jason, Vic Morrow, and Pierre Jalbert. The show, spanning five seasons, centres around a squad of American soldiers engaged in combat against the Germans in France during World War II.

Born on November 24, 1929, as Richard Roland Benson, Jr, Hogan obtained his pilot’s licence at 16 and later joined the Air Force after completing his education. Serving as a staff sergeant in Japan during the Korean War for four years, Hogan then transitioned to Hollywood. Initially working as a lifeguard at the Beverly Hills Hotel, he then embarked on an acting journey by attending classes at the Pasadena Playhouse.

Hogan marked his onscreen debut with an uncredited role in the 1956 film Man From Del Rio, alongside Anthony Quinn. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, he guest-starred in various television series such as Dr. Christian, The Rough Riders, Sea Hunt, Tombstone Territory, Lock Up, Bat Masterson, Lawman, and 87th Precinct. Additionally, Hogan contributed to films like The Bonnie Parker Story" (1958), Paratroop Command (1959), The Legend of Tom Dooley (1959), and The Cat Burglar (1961).