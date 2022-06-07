The Loose Women panellist has said is in a “state of shock” after learning of her son’s cause of death

The cause of Jamal Edwards ’ death has been revealed by his mother Brenda Edwards , just over three months after the music entrepreneur died.

Jamal, who founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV, died at the age of 31 in February.

Brenda released a statement at the time of her son’s death, in which she said he died “after a sudden illness”.

So, what was said at the inquest opening into Jamal Edwards’ death, were recreational drugs involved, and what has Brenda Edwards said?

What was said at the inquest opening?

The coroner said at the inquest opening, which was held at West London Coroner’s Court on Tuesday 7 June, that she suspected that Jamal’s death was “unnatural.”

The inquest opening heard that Jamal died on Sunday 20 February at his mother’s address in Acton, west London.

Assistant Coroner Catherine Wood said: “He came home late one evening, after which he became increasingly agitated and suffered a cardiac arrest.

“He was deteriorating despite treatment and died on February 20 of this year.

“A post-mortem has been undertaken and I have reason to suspect that the death was an unnatural death.”

Were recreational drugs involved in Jamal Edwards’ death?

Brenda Edwards took to social media on Tuesday 7 June to release a statement about her son’s death.

She said that she is in a “state of shock” after learning that Jamal died from “cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs”.

What did Brenda Edwards say in her full statement?

Brenda Edwards, who is an actress, singer and panellist on ITV talk show Loose Women, wrote on her official Twitter page about the importance of driving more conversation around the “unpredictability of recreational drugs” and the impact they can have.

She also thanked everyone for the support the family has received, saying: “We have been so incredibly touched by the outpouring of love and support, and you are all helping us try and get through the unimaginable.”

Her full statement reads: “Since I last spoke, I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal’s devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son.

“Since finding out the news I’ve been in a state of shock, and I’m still trying to process it, but it’s so important to me that I do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal’s sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed.”

She described Jamal as having had the “world at his fingertips” and said he had “a zest for life” and was “unwittingly taken away far too soon”.

She said: “We have to come to terms with what has happened, and Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone.”

She added: “These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future.

“His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.

“It’s so important that we help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs and the impact that they can have – how it takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives.

“I would do anything to have my son back but that is just not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something.”

What is cardiac arrhythmia?

An arrhythmia is an abnormality of the heart’s rhythm. It may beat too slowly, too quickly, or irregularly.

According to the NHS, these abnormalities can cause different consequences; from minor inconvenience or discomfort to a potentially fatal problem.

Common triggers for an arrhythmia are viral illnesses, alcohol, tobacco, changes in posture, exercise, drinks containing caffeine, certain over-the-counter and prescribed medicines, and illegal recreational drugs.

Symptoms of arrhythmias include palpitations, feeling dizzy, fainting and shortness of breath, although having these symptoms does not always mean you have a heart rhythm problem.

If you would like more information, please visit the NHS website or seek advice from your GP.

Who was Jamal Edwards?

Jamal found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was made an MBE for his services to music.

When will the inquest continue?

The inquest into Jamal Edwards’ death was adjourned to be resumed in eight weeks’ time.