Beloved actress Jean Boht , who starred in Bread and Last of the Summer Wine, dies aged 91

Jean Boht dead at 91: Bread and Last of the Summer Wine star passes away after death of husband Carl Davis

Jean Boht, the actress best known for playing Nellie Boswell in Carla Lane‘s BBC sitcom Bread, has died aged 91. The beloved star lost her husband of 53 years, Carl Davis, just six weeks ago.

Boht’s family confirmed the 91-year-old passed away yesterday (September 12) at her retirement home in Hillingdon, North-West London. The statement from Ms Boht’s family said the much-loved star had been battling dementia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It read: “It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday, Tuesday September 12.

“Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned.”

Her family added that staff at retirement home, Denville Hall and Hillingdon Hosptial, took ‘such wonderful care of Jean’ and ‘made her so comfortable’.

Ms Boht was born in Bebingdon in 1932. She attended Wirral Grammar School for Girls and trained at the Liverpool Playhouse, where she fell in love with the stage. She was a member of the Liverpool Playhouse before joining the Bristol Old Vic and Manchester Companies. During this time she made her name alongside famous stars such as Sir Anthony Hopkins, Lynda La Plante and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it was her role in the BBC sitcom Bread that captured the heart’s of the public. The show ran for five years and was watched by millions between 1986 and 1991. Her standout role as head of the family saw her win a British Comedy Award for best TV comedy actress.

Mr Davis and Ms Boht

Boht appeared in numerous other television productions including Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Last Of The Summer Wine, Brighton Belles, Doctors, Grange Hill, Juliet Bravo and Boys From The Blackstuff. She also stared in films such as The Girl In A Swing, Bad Night For The Blues and Mothers And Daughters.