(Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

A gunman has opened fire on a bus near Jerusalem's Old City, injuring eight Israelis in a suspected Palestinian attack a week after Israel and militants in Gaza clashed, police and medics said.

The shooting happened on Sunday (14 August) while the bus was parked near the Western Wall, which is considered the holiest site for Jews to pray.

The Jerusalem attack came after a tense week between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who are the victims?

According to Israeli hospitals, two of the victims were in critical condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Daniel Kanievsky, the driver of the bus, told local media that his vehicle was full of passengers at the time of the shooting.

“We opened the ramp for someone on a wheelchair, and then the shooting started. Everyone got down on the floor, screaming. I tried to escape, but the bus couldn’t drive with the ramp open,” he said.

The pregnant woman was shot in the stomach. She underwent an emergency Caesarean section, and the baby was reported to be in serious but stable condition.

According to media reports, four of the injured were members of the same family who were visiting Israel from New York.

Who is the suspect?

According to Israeli police, forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Israeli forces also moved into the nearby Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan in search of the suspected attacker; the gunman fled but is now said to have surrendered.

The shooter is said to be a Palestinian from East Jerusalem.

What’s happening in the West Bank?

The Jerusalem attack came after a tense week between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last weekend, Israeli planes launched an offensive in Gaza against the militant group Islamic Jihad, sparking three days of fierce cross-border fighting.

Hundreds of rockets were launched by Islamic Jihad during the flare-up to avenge the airstrikes that killed two of its commanders and other militants.

Israel claimed the attack was carried out to deter the group from retaliating against the arrest of one of its officials in the occupied West Bank.