Jet2 passenger performs yoga workout in plane aisle

Holidaymakers thought they were 'in a Little Britain sketch' when a Jet2 passenger began performing an entire yoga routine in the plane aisle - doing a headstand at 35,000 feet.

Daisy Doris May, from Guildford in Surrey, had been travelling home to Manchester Airport from a writing retreat in Ibiza earlier this month when she decided to take part in some mid-flight meditation. The 35-year-old asked a girl sat next to her on the flight to film the stunt, which she claims was done as a satirical joke about people who are 'self righteous' in situations like that.

Hilarious footage shows Daisy begin to perform a five-minute yoga workout in the middle of the aisle dressed in her floaty dungarees and a blond wig. Holidaymakers and Jet2 staff can be seen staring in shock as she performs a headstand and lifts her legs back in the air - just inches from flight attendants' faces. Social media users were quick to condemn her barefoot behaviour and most failed to recognise that the entire routine was a stunt to poke fun.

Kennedy News/@daisydorismay

Daisy, who names her yoga-loving alter-ego 'Karen', said: I turned to the girl next to me and asked her to film me while I was doing something. As soon as she started filming, everyone started filming but I didn't get asked to move funnily enough. Karen is a self-appointed guru and it looks like she is doing lion's breath, barefoot headstand in the aisle, a bit of a yoga flow and some breathing exercise. I started doing a weird walk 'jellyfish' up and down the aisle. Even by my standards, I had moments of thinking this was one step too far.

“Everyone on board, apart from the person next to me filming it, were confused by it and thought it was real, especially because I was travelling on my own. I was bizarrely not embarrassed. I thought it was funny.”

Daisy says the piece of satire plane comedy was taking the mick out 'self-righteous' people in those situations. She claims lots of people thought she was doing the yoga exercise unironically and everyone on board found it hilarious.

Daisy said: “A lot of people think Karen is real so she's had a lot of hate about being barefoot. People who know me know it's for fun and to make people laugh. I think behind it all, it is satirical comedy and I'm taking the mick out of people who feel quite self-righteous in those situations. I do think it is making a bigger comment on this. On TikTok, her yoga plane video has now been viewed over four million times and received more than 200,000 likes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One user said: “Some people can't stand not being the centre of attention.” Another added: "To be fair, that headstand is impressive.” A third commented: “It's giving the 'rules don't apply to me'.” A fourth said: “She's not doing any harm. It's nice to see a free spirit.” Another added: “This feels like a Little Britain sketch.”

Jet2 were contacted for comment.