Jet2CityBreaks’ Discover More range expanded to Marrakech and Krakow

- Selection of Jet2CityBreaks packages to Marrakech and Krakow now include Discover More experiences - The Marrakech Discover More package includes a tour of the historic city while the Krakow package features an Auschwitz tour- Discover More range of holidays and breaks are designed for those looking for adventure, history, culture and scenery

Following strong demand from customers looking for more discovery-based experience holidays, Jet2CityBreaks has expanded its Discover More collection to Marrakech and Krakow for the first time.

The operator of European city breaks is offering customers and independent travel agents the chance to book Discover More getaways to Marrakech that include a tour of the historic city, as well as holidays to Krakow with an Auschwitz tour included.

The new Discover More packages to Marrakech give holidaymakers the chance to experience Marrakech’s top spots in one day. Customers will be able to tick off the mesmerising Bahia Palace, Saadian Tombs and Koutoubia Mosque gardens, before making their way to the famous Jemaa el-Fna square, where souks stuffed with treasures and trinkets await. Lunch will then be served in a traditional Moroccan restaurant, followed by free time to explore the city.

Jet2CityBreaks will start operating city breaks to Marrakech for both Winter 24/25 and Summer 25 from 4th October 2024 from four UK airports - Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London Stansted. The full flying programme is as follows:

Birmingham – two weekly flights operating from 4th October 2024 to 14th November 2025.

Glasgow – two weekly flights operating from 4th November 2024 until 28th April 2025, and from 3rd October to 14th November 2025. Marrakech is an exclusive route to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays from Glasgow Airport.

Manchester – two weekly flights operating from 4th October 2024 to 14th November 2025.

London Stansted – two weekly flights operating from 4th October 2024 to 14th November 2025.

For customers traveling to Krakow on a Discover More trip, the city break will include a tour of Auschwitz, offering an insightful and educational experience. The UNESCO-listed Auschwitz stretches for more than 200 hectares and is a monument to the millions of people who lost their lives during World War II. The extensive complex has been carefully preserved in tribute and offers customers the chance to learn about the history of Auschwitz, as well as pay their respects.

During the journey to Auschwitz, customers on a Discover More package will view a documentary explaining the site’s history, and will then have an informative guided tour of both camps.

Jet2CityBreaks is on sale to Krakow for Summer 24, Winter 24/25 and Summer 25 and operates to the popular city break destination from across eight UK airports - Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester and Newcastle International.

As well as being able to explore the sights of these two city break destinations, holidaymakers booking Discover More getaways will be able to take advantage of all the benefits of booking a holiday through the city break specialist. This includes flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg hold luggage and 10kg hand baggage allowance, as well as accommodation and ATOL protection all for a low £60 per person deposit.

Discover More is a collection of experience-based city breaks and holidays that have been designed to appeal to those with a sense of adventure, whether that involves ticking off historic sights, delving into local cultures, or soaking up knockout scenery. As well as Marrakech and Krakow, the Discover More range currently includes Porto, Iceland, Bergen and the Fjords, Turkey, Malta and Croatian cruises.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are expanding our Discover More collection in response to demand from customers, and we know that these new packages to the city break destinations of Marrakech and Krakow will be very popular. With more customers looking to experience it all on their holidays, whether that is adventure, culture, history or sightseeing, we have responded to this and expanded our Discover More collection. From speaking with customers and independent travel agents we know that there is a growing appetite to learn more about these historically vital locations, and they add a lot to our growing Discover More collection.”

Sample packages:

Jet2CityBreaks – Morocco, Marrakech City, 3+ star Opera Plaza Hotel with Marrakech City tour, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Manchester on 10th January 2025.

Price: £369 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Morocco, Marrakech City, 3+ star Opera Plaza Hotel with Marrakech City tour, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from London Stansted on 13th June 2025.

Price: £529 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Poland, Krakow, 5 star Sheraton Grand Krakow with Auschwitz tour, Krakow City, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 10th January 2025.

Price: £569 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Poland, Krakow, 3 star Hotel Wyspianski with Auschwitz tour, 3 nights room only departing from Birmingham on 20th June 2025.

Price: £569 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue. For further information and to book visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/discover-more