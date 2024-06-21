Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An alert has gone out to find a missing teenage girl.

Joddielea was last seen in the Brierley area of Barnsley at 9.45pm on Wednesday, say South Yorkshire Police.

The 16-year-old is white with a tanned complexion, 5ft 5in, and slim. She has shoulder length dark brown hair, hazel eyes, a tongue piercing, and a distinctive rose stem tattoo on her inner left forearm with the word 'mum' as part of it.

Joddielea is known to frequent the Gleadless area of Sheffield. On X police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joddielea’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”