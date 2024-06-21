Joddielea: Search launched in Yorkshire to find missing Barnsley teenager
Joddielea was last seen in the Brierley area of Barnsley at 9.45pm on Wednesday, say South Yorkshire Police.
The 16-year-old is white with a tanned complexion, 5ft 5in, and slim. She has shoulder length dark brown hair, hazel eyes, a tongue piercing, and a distinctive rose stem tattoo on her inner left forearm with the word 'mum' as part of it.
Joddielea is known to frequent the Gleadless area of Sheffield. On X police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joddielea’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”
Anyone who can help can pass information to police via their online reporting portal or by calling 101. It is incident number 972 of June 19, 2024.
