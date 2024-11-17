Joe Rogan spills the tea on celebrities being afraid to voice their opinions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It comes after the democrats experienced a backlash from the public against their celebrity endorsements.

For perhaps the first time in history, celebrity endorsements for the democratic party were shunned as Donald Trump won in a landslide victory.

After many celebrities came out to endorse Kamala Harris, Joe Rogan has said that several celebrities have privately thanked him for bringing Trump onto his popular podcast.

Rogan said: "There’s a lot of people that don’t speak their mind.

Joe Rogan has sounded off about celebrity endorsements

"Do you know many artists that have reached out to me that are like f***ing hippies, man, like artists, like musicians, comedians that thanked me for endorsing Trump because they can’t do it?"

Many members of the general public revolted against the previously successful strategy declaring that celebrities were 'out of touch' with their personal situations.

In light of Rogan's claims, it now appears some celebrities feel the same way - but are concerned to voice their opinions.

“A lot of what people say, they say it because they don’t want people to attack them," he added.

"They say it because they think that if they say it, it will clear them, they’ll be OK.

“If you say you support ‘x’ – you might not even support ‘x’ – but if you say you support ‘x,’ you’re not going to get attacked and the right people will leave you alone or agree with you and appreciate you or praise you.”

It is a situation that many voters can relate to with people being shunned by families for their democratically justified political opinions or falling out with friends over their beliefs.

“They said they want to but they don’t want to be attacked," said Rogan.

"They can’t say it but they think the country’s going in the wrong direction."

Rogan endorsed Trump late into the election campaign and it is unsure what impact, if any, this had on voters.

Rogan said he had offered Kamala Harris the opportunity to come onto his podcast but demands from her campaign team that the host said he was not prepared to accept meant the interview did not go ahead.