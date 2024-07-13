Jordan Pickford's gran Margaret. Submitted picture.

Jordan Pickford’s Number One fan is ready to cheer on the Lions - and she’s ready with an army of supporters.

As England prepare to take on Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday, Jordan’s gran Margaret is preparing staff and residents at Paddock Stile Manor in Houghton to give some of the loudest cheers in the nation.

Managers at the home said residents at the Orchard Care Homes community have been cheering on the lads right through the tournament, and Sunday will be no different.

Cheering on England. Submitted picture.

And Jordan ensured his grandmother she felt part of the action by sending the home an England shirt with his name and number, which she has been wearing for each match.

Other homes in the Orchard group have also been joining in the cheers, including Archers Court Nursing Home in the Farringdon area of Sunderland, which is adorned with flags, football graphics, and posters.

Ready for England. Submitted picture.

Managers say residents will be treated to a fabulous red-and-white themed buffet on Sunday, with delicious buns they decorated themselves.

Hayden Knight, chief executive at Orchard Care Homes, said: “Our residents and colleagues have had a lot of fun cheering on the England lads as they make their way through to the finals. We all very much hope they can go all the way and bring the silverware home.

“No-one will be cheering louder than the people at our 23 homes.”

