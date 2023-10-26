Telling news your way
Search called off to find crew members missing after cargo ship sank
Just Stop Oil: Two activists arrested after paint protest at Natural History Museum in London

Two medics from Just Stop Oil have been arrested after spraying orange paint over a dinosaur skeleton at the Natural History Museum.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago
Two medical practitioners from Just Stop Oil protest group have sprayed orange paint over a dinosaur skeleton at London’s Natural History Museum. Consultant gastroenterologist Will Stableforth and physiotherapist Steve Fay used a children’s powder paint fountain to cover a reproduction Titanosaur skeleton in orange cornstarch just before 2pm on Thursday, the environmentalist group said.

The pair then displayed a banner which read “For health’s sake- Just Stop Oil” before sitting down and waiting for police to arrive. The Metropolitan Police said the protesters were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage before being taken into custody.

The police said X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “Two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at the Natural History Museum. Two activists from Just Stop Oil vandalised one of the exhibits with orange paint. They are in police custody.”

Stableforth, from Truro in Cornwall, said beforehand: “As an NHS medical consultant I’ve spent many years looking after patients with diseases which, at their root, are caused by fossil fuels. I have done everything legal I can to get our message across. Most of that has been ineffective, so it’s time to break the law. I cannot see another way at this time.

“The climate crisis is a healthcare emergency for every single one of us. We demand an end to any new fossil fuels and immediate climate action prioritising public health rather than big business.”

Just Stop Oil clarified in a statement, saying that skeleton was a replica. They said: "We face losing more than replica bones if new oil and gas goes ahead."

