Just Stop Oil staged further protests on Tuesday morning, with coordinated marches in central London.

The group has called for people to join marches every weekday at 7am and on Saturday at midday. It comes after Extinction Rebellion staged the Big One across the capital over the weekend and on Monday.

One Just Stop Oil group set up today in Baylis Road, Lambeth, halting traffic, NationalWorld’s sister site LondonWorld reports from the scene. Another group slow marched along Victoria Street from Parliament Square.

Protests were also held on Monday, with Just Stop Oil calling for solidarity with activists Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker. The paired were jailed on Friday for three years for climbing the QE2 Bridge - the Dartford Crossing.

A Just Stop Oil Spokesperson said: “Let us take the energy we have built from this weekend and channel it into keeping the pressure on this criminally corrupt, genocidal government, day after day, until we all win.”

Just Stop Oil in Baylis Road, Lambeth.

“We’re calling all those who understand the importance of this moment in history, to step it up. Either we are actively in resistance, on the side of life, or we are complicit with a government that is knowingly enacting policies that threaten the lives of hundreds of millions of people. Head to juststopoil.org and join a slow march from today. See you on the streets.”

One of those marching today, Kate Logan, 38, a solicitor and mum of two from London, said: “Time is running out. Ordinary people know this, but our government keeps licensing new fossil fuels. They are writing a death sentence for millions. I spent years signing petitions and campaigning for change via the “usual” methods, to no avail, civil resistance is now our only option.”

“I want my children – and all children – to grow up safe and fed. Taking nonviolent action towards this aim feels like the responsible thing for parents to do right now. The old system is being propped up by corrupt politicians and billionaire oil executives. They won’t change unless disruptive pressure from ordinary people forces them to.”