Former CBeebies presenter, Katy Ashworth, has accused her former partner of 'physically and mentally' abusing her.

An ex-partner of former children’s television presenter Katy Ashworth poses an “obvious and continuing risk” to his partners, a High Court judge has concluded.

Katy Ashworth, a former children's TV presenter, has accused her ex-partner, Ben Alcott, of subjecting her to both physical and verbal abuse, even during her pregnancy. She claimed that he also plotted to get her fired, suggesting he would use naked pictures of her.

Ashworth is known for hosting the CBeebies show I Can Cook from 2009 to 2012 and other programmes, including Justin's House and CBeebies pantomimes. A High Court judge concluded television programme director Alcott, poses an "obvious and continuing risk" to his partners.

The legal dispute between the former couple, who have been embroiled in a custody battle for their child for six years, brought the matter to light. Ashworth, who currently has custody of the child, accused Alcott, who is now residing in Australia, of being "controlling, abusive, manipulative, and coercive", with the behaviour allegedly escalating over the years. Alcott denies all accusations made against him.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot made her findings after examining evidence in a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London. She stated that her findings "were likely to have bearing" on future contact between Alcott and the child.

In her ruling, she said: "The mother alleges that the father controlled her work, he would be verbally abusive to her and accused her of being paranoid and crazy. He is said to have monitored the mother's movements by installing spy software onto her computer and he was verbally and physically abusive to her at times including when she was pregnant."

Despite Alcott's denial of all accusations, Justice Arbuthnot found Ashworth's testimony to be "credible" and "compelling". In her ruling, she said she found Ashworth to be "credible", and her evidence "compelling", adding she had not considered Ashworth's evidence "in a vacuum". She said a "pattern" had been identified in how Alcott treated his partners following reports from Australian police.

