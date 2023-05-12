One of the party’s MPs has also reported a colleague in Parliament to police for alleged sexual assault

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the way his party investigates misconduct - following reports an internal inquiry into a claim of sexual harassment against a senior adviser went on for three years.

Speaking to journalists in London on Friday (May 12), Starmer said all allegations were taken seriously by the party - and the process was “completely independent”. According to the POLITICO website, the adviser in question was allowed to stay in his job despite two separate investigations upholding the groping claim - which was made by an intern 20 years his junior.

A Labour spokesman said the adviser “fully complied with the processes of both investigations and the remedial action recommended” - and he’d since resigned. Responding to a question about whether he felt “embarrassed” the inquiry had gone on for so long, Starmer reiterated the process was independent and not political - adding he hoped people felt they were “supported” through it.

Labour MP accuses colleague of sex assault

It’s the second time this week the conduct of senior Labour figures has come under scrutiny. On Thursday (11 May) it emerged one of the party’s MPs reported a Parliamentary colleague to the Metropolitan Police for allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Sir Keir Starmer said Labour’s complaints process was independent

The incident - first reported by the Tortoise website - is said to have taken place following a summer party in London nearly two years ago. Neither individual has been named for legal reasons. It’s understood the MP in question contacted Scotland Yard in recent weeks to make the allegation, but did not want it to be pursued further.

A Met Police spokesman said: “In March 2023, police received a report that a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in London in July 2021. At the victim’s request the incident will not now be investigated at this time.”

