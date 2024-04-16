Kelly Lynch’s family have asked for donations to help towards funeral costs after her sad death

Kelly Lynch was recovered from the Ulster Canal in Monaghan town at approximately 8:30am on March 17. The Gardai added that her body was then removed from the scene to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan where a post-mortem took place to try to determine the course of the Garda investigation. They also added that initial findings have been relayed to investigating Gardaí and the focus of the investigation will now shift towards compiling a file for the Coroner.

News of her funeral posted online in Funeral Times says that “Kelly Marie Lynch” from Gilford and formerly Lisnaskea died on March 16. It adds she is the “daughter of Seán and Julieanne, cherished sister of Kristopher, Matthew, Rory, Poppy and Finn and darling granddaughter of Maurice and Patsy Gilroy and Bernie Lynch”. It adds that her funeral Mass will be held on “on Friday morning at 10.30am in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery”. Her funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Meanwhile a GoFundMe started by Kelly’s aunt Pamela McCormick has so far raised more than £4,000 to assist with the 23-year-old’s funeral. It says: “Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers, It is with heavy hearts that we come to you today to ask for your support during this incredibly difficult time. My beloved niece Kelly, just 23 years young, was taken from us far too soon. Her sudden passing has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled.”

“Kelly was not just a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin; she was a bright light in all of our lives. Her laughter, compassionate heart, and love touched everyone in her life. She had dreams and a future filled with endless possibilities, but tragically, those dreams have been cut short. As we navigate through the depths of grief, we are faced with the harsh reality of funeral expenses. In the midst of our sorrow, the financial burden weighs heavily on our shoulders. That's why we are reaching out to you, our community, for support.

“Every contribution, no matter the size, will help us give Kelly the farewell she deserves. Together, we can ease the financial strain on her grieving family and allow them to focus on healing and remembering the beautiful soul that Kelly was. Let's honour Kelly's memory by coming together in solidarity and support. Your generosity will not only provide financial assistance but also serve as a testament to the impact Kelly had on all of our lives. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, and support during this devastating time. With love and gratitude, The Lynch/Gilroy Family”

And a tribute post on Lisnaskea Emmetts GAC says: “The club would like to extend its sincere condolences to the Lynch family on the death of Kelly Marie, Park Lane, Gilford, Armagh / Lisnaskea, Fermanagh. May she now Rest in Peace.”

Friends also posted their sadness at her death.

