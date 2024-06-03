Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Sinfield has paid an emotional tribute to his friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow following his death.

Rugby league legend Burrow died yesterday (June 2) following a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

As friends and former Leeds teammates, Sinfield and Burrow raised millions together for charity to raise awareness and fund research into MND.

Former Rhinos captain Sinfield said the world had “lost a great man”, adding that his former teammate had been a “beacon of hope and inspiration” since his diagnosis.

Former Rhinos captain Sinfield said the world had “lost a great man”. Picture: Steve Riding

In a statement posted to social media by Leeds Rhinos, Sinfield said: “Today was the day that I hoped would never come. The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so so many. You fought so bravely until the end and became a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only for the MND (motor neurone disease) community but for all those who saw and heard your story. I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met. I will miss you my little mate.”

Sinfield was also joined by Prince William in paying tribute to Burrow who died yesterday, aged 41. The Prince of Wales, described him as a “legend of Rugby League” who had a “huge heart”, adding: “He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream’.”

Another former Rhinos legend, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who paid tribute to the late star on BBC Breakfast, said making sure his friend’s memory lives on will forever drive him.

Jones-Buchanan said: “When we reflect on our life, I first met him at the Royal Armouries, a place where exhibits from history are displayed and we ask questions about what those exhibits leave for us to learn the lessons… and the lessons that we’ve learned through Rob, the inspiration that he’s been to continue. I’m just looking at his plaque (at Headingley) and living out this journey from December 15, 2019 when I first heard about it, right up until June 2, 2024. Those two dates and what happened in between will never leave me, it charges me every single day and not just me, all of us who wear that (Leeds) badge.

“He transcended rugby league, everyone in the north of England and the whole of England, we (will) remember what he’s done and why he’s done it and make sure it’s a legacy he’s left, a life fulfilled.”