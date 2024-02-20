A suspected WWII explosive device has been found in Plymouth

People have been evacuated from homes after a suspected World War II explosive device was found in Plymouth. Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called at 10.30am after the object was found in a garden on St Michael Avenue.

The BBC reported that a cordon had been put in place and officers were working to evacuate nearby homes. Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were also informed. People have been urged to avoid the area as the operation is underway.

In a statement, the police said: "Police have declared a major incident in Plymouth after a suspect WW2 ordnance was discovered in a garden. Officers were called just after 10.30am today to a property in St Michael Avenue.