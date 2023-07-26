Telling news your way
KFC’s new snacks are only available for a limited time so you need to be quick

By Chelsie Sewell
2 minutes ago

KFC has added two new items to its menu - but chicken-lovers will need to be quick as they won’t be around for long. The southern-fried chicken chain announced it has added a new Teriyaki Burger and Dipped Bites to the menu.

The KFC website describes the new snacks as being coated in a ‘sweet’, tangy, teriyaki sauce. The new Teriyaki Burger has an Original Recipe fillet sandwiched into a new soft brioche-style bun, layered with burger dressing, pickled slaw, and dripping with sweet and tangy Teriyaki sauce. Anyone looking to add a snack to their order can try the new Teriyaki Dipped Bites - 4 boneless bites smothered in sweet and tangy Teriyaki sauce.

The new products are only available until September 3 via KFC Delivery or at KFC restaurants.

