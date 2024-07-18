KIDS EAT FOR FREE AT F1® ARCADE THIS SUMMER

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

F1® Arcade, will be offering free meals for children throughout the summer holidays.

The world’s first F1® experience venue will run the promotion Mondays – Fridays from 15th July to 30th August, where kids will be able to enjoy a free kid’s meal alongside every adult purchasing a main meal.

Dishes available for the mini racers include Cheeseburger & Chips, Fried Chicken Tenders & Chips, Plant Based Burger & Chips, Pepperoni Pizza, Margherita Pizza and Macaroni with Tomato & Cheese.

Children can also upgrade their free meal with either unlimited drink refills for £3.50 or an ice cream dessert for £2.50.

The offer is valid for under 18’s only. Under 18’s are welcome into the venue before 6pm (London) / 8pm (Birmingham) Monday – Sunday and must be accompanied by an adult.