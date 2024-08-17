David Liptrot bragged about murdering Caroline Gore | nw

A Chorley man has been jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend.

David Liptrot, 57, of Shelley Close, Coppull, Chorley was jailed for the murder of Caroline Gore at Manchester Crown Court.

Liptrot has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years after being found guilty of murder.

The court heard at around 8pm on Monday, October 30 Caroline was tragically found dead at her home in Douglas House, Wigan by police and paramedics after friends raised the alarm.

A member of the public who called the police said that Liptrot was heard telling someone in a nearby pub that he had ‘stabbed someone eight times’ and that ‘she was dead’.

David Liptrot has been jailed for life for the murder of Caroline Gore | nw

He was also heard saying ‘when you have problems, you have to get rid’. Shortly after, Liptrot was found by police in the pub and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Caroline had been in an on and off relationship with Liptrot for two years prior to her death.

The court was told there was a history of previous domestic violence between the couple and a restraining order was in place against Liptrot to prevent him contacting Caroline. On October 29, the couple went out and visited a number of pubs.

Dog and Partridge pub in wigan where Liptrot bragged about murdering Caroline Gore | nw

They argued and Caroline left Liptrot in the pub. Liptrot went back to Caroline’s flat and waited for her to come home.

The jury was told Caroline returned home around 11pm and went into her flat. Liptrot was waiting and attacked her in her bathroom. He stabbed her seven times to before leaving her on the bathroom floor.

Liptrot left the flat and stayed at a friend’s house. The following day he disposed of the knife and clothing he had been wearing before going to the Dog and Partridge pub. In the pub he drank and disclosed to a number of people that he had killed Caroline.

Caroline Gore

Liptrot was arrested, interviewed and subsequently charged with Caroline’s murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Duncan Thorpe from GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "This is such a sad loss of life. No one should suffer at the hands of their partner and this is a very horrific and sad case where Caroline lost her life in a violent domestic attack.

"Our thoughts are with Caroline’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"I know the sentence passed here today won't bring Caroline back to be with her family, but I do hope it will go some way to giving them all some form of closure in knowing what happened to Caroline and that Liptrot will be behind bars for a very long time."

In a tribute to Caroline, her family said: "We as a family are heartbroken and saddened at the loss of Caroline.

“A dearly loved mum, daughter and sister has been tragically taken way too soon.

"At this time we as a family ask for privacy and show respect for Caroline and her memory."

If you need help to get away from a violent relationship call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or visit https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/