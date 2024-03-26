Breaking
King Charles cancer: King to attend Windsor Castle Easter service
Buckingham Palace says King Charles will attend an Easter Service at Windsor Castle
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The King and Queen will attend Windsor Castle's traditional Mattins service on Easter Sunday, says Buckingham Palace.
The service is held at the castle's St George’s Chapel. It will be the King’s most significant appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer, adn he will be accompanied by other members of the royal family at the Easter service.
More to follow
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.