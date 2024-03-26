Breaking

King Charles cancer: King to attend Windsor Castle Easter service

Buckingham Palace says King Charles will attend an Easter Service at Windsor Castle
By Tom Morton
4 minutes ago
The King and Queen will attend Windsor Castle's traditional Mattins service on Easter Sunday, says Buckingham Palace.

The service is held at the castle's St George’s Chapel. It will be the King’s most significant appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer, adn he will be accompanied by other members of the royal family at the Easter service.

