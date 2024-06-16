Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A body has been found in a river during the search for a missing man.

Police say emergency services made the discovery at 6.15pm on Saturday. It was found in the River Nar at King’s Lynn.

Although it has not been formally identified, it is believed to be John Thurston, 70, who was reported missing from King’s Lynn on Friday.

