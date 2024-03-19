Kingston Crescent: Portsmouth road cordons lifted after suspicious package found contained batteries
A road in the city centre was closed after a suspicious package was found. Kingston Crescent in Portsmouth was closed between Chichester Road and Powerscourt Road at about 11am on Tuesday (March 19).
However, upon further inspection by Portsmouth police, the package showed that the package contained batteries which posed no threat to safety. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said on X: "Cordons have now been lifted following the discovery of a suspicious package in Kingston Crescent this morning. "Inspection of the package showed that it contained batteries and posed no threat to public safety. Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident."
It was reported earlier that people were urged to avoid the area and take alternative routes while investigation was underway. Nearby surgery was also forced to close.
In an alert message to patients posted on its website, doctor's surgery Portsdown Group Practice said: "Our Kingston Crescent Surgery is closed due to an issue in the pharmacy. We will contact patients to rearrange appointments . Please accept our apologies. This is beyond our control."
