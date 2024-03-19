Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road in the city centre was closed after a suspicious package was found. Kingston Crescent in Portsmouth was closed between Chichester Road and Powerscourt Road at about 11am on Tuesday (March 19).

However, upon further inspection by Portsmouth police, the package showed that the package contained batteries which posed no threat to safety. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said on X: "Cordons have now been lifted following the discovery of a suspicious package in Kingston Crescent this morning. "Inspection of the package showed that it contained batteries and posed no threat to public safety. Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident."

Kingston Crescent in Portsmouth city centre was closed following the discovery of a suspicious package

It was reported earlier that people were urged to avoid the area and take alternative routes while investigation was underway. Nearby surgery was also forced to close.