Footage shows a large fire at an apartment block in Kirkby Lonsdale, as nearby homes are evacuated and Christmas events are cancelled.

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire on Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale, and a number of nearby homes have been evacuated.

There are reportedly problems with the water supply in neighbouring properties due to the fire services using a hydrant in the area.

The town’s Christmas markets have been cancelled for the day, with a Christmas music concert and a Santa dash run also cancelled.

St Mary’s Church, the Methodist Church and The Highwayman pub are open for anyone who needs water, food or a warm space.

Cumbria Police said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a fire at an address in Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale. Police were contacted by Fire colleagues at 5.45am this morning (8 Dec) to alert police to a fire at apartments opposite the Red Dragon pub in Main Street.

“Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale is closed and likely to remain closed for some time whilst emergency services – including Cumbria Fire and Rescue - continue with their work at the scene. A number of nearby properties have been evacuated, with reception centres set up at the Methodist Church in Queen Square and Lunesdale Hall / Kirkby Lonsdale Institute.”