Kirkby Lonsdale: Footage shows large fire at apartment block
Footage shows a fire at an apartment block in Kirkby Lonsdale this morning (December 8).
Emergency services are at the scene of the fire on Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale, and a number of nearby homes have been evacuated.
There are reportedly problems with the water supply in neighbouring properties due to the fire services using a hydrant in the area.
The town’s Christmas markets have been cancelled for the day, with a Christmas music concert and a Santa dash run also cancelled.
St Mary’s Church, the Methodist Church and The Highwayman pub are open for anyone who needs water, food or a warm space.
Cumbria Police said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a fire at an address in Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale. Police were contacted by Fire colleagues at 5.45am this morning (8 Dec) to alert police to a fire at apartments opposite the Red Dragon pub in Main Street.
“Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale is closed and likely to remain closed for some time whilst emergency services – including Cumbria Fire and Rescue - continue with their work at the scene. A number of nearby properties have been evacuated, with reception centres set up at the Methodist Church in Queen Square and Lunesdale Hall / Kirkby Lonsdale Institute.”