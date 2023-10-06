Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has died at the age of 84. The Ferguson family confirmed the news in a statement released to the PA news agency on Friday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the statement read. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Cathy had been married to Sir Alex since 1966, with the couple having met while they were both working at a typewriter factory.

When he announced his retirement as United manager in 2013 after an unprecedented period of success for the Red Devils, Ferguson said: “My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement. Words are not enough to express what this has meant to me.”

In 2002, Cathy had been instrumental in convincing Ferguson to reverse his decision to retire at that point, going on to manage the club for a further 11 years before eventually calling time after the death of Cathy’s sister.

Interviewed in a documentary called Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In released in 2021 Cathy revealed Sir Alex had taken her to the cinema on their first date. She said: “He bought me a box of liquorice all sorts at the movies, of which he ate all of them, and a local paper when we came out. That was my romantic day.

“We got married in the Glasgow registry office in 1966 and that was the start. I went to my work and he went to his football.”

