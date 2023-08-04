A police dog in Lancashire has been shot dead after it attacked its owner following a search for a missing person

A police dog has been shot dead after attacking its handler in Walton-le-Dale, Lancashire. The incident occurred as the force were searching for a missing person in a field off Higher Walton Road, near the River Darwen.

During the search, a police dog, a 7-year-old Malinois named Jax suddenly became aggressive and bit its handler, causing the handler serious injuries. As a result, further patrols were called to the scene.

Attempts were made to restrain Jax but were unsuccessful. Jax was still a large threat to its handler and other patrols, PD Jax was shot dead at the scene by armed officers. Other emergency services were called to the scene and the injured officer was placed onto a spinal board.

The dog’s handler sustained a serious injury to their upper leg in the attack, and is still in hospital. Residents said that they heard three gunshots shortly after 5am, before officers made their way into the woods to retrieve their injured colleague.

Jax had been a police dog since 2018. His specialty was finding people in water and he was deployed many times over the last five years. No members of the public were involved in the incident.

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused, whether to officers, or members of the public.

“We would never put anyone at risk of further harm. These are highly trained, working dogs which do a skilled job, but like any dog can present a danger in certain circumstances.

“We know how much our dogs are loved by the people of Lancashire and beyond, as well as our own staff. We have been left devastated by what has happened and the outcome of this incident.