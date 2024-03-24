Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Landlords are turning down Ukrainian refugees unless they pay six months' rent up front, NationalWorld can reveal.

Charities are concerned that people from Ukraine, who fled to the UK after Russia's invasion, are increasingly at risk of homelessness as cash-strapped councils are struggling to house them. Ukrainians have said it's almost impossible to rent off private landlords, due to their demands of huge payments up front.

Olha Samburska fled her home city of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, when Russia started bombing it. The 44-year-old remembers hearing one, two and then three explosions, before her daughter asked her: "What are those sounds?"

She gathered up their documents, and the pair spent the next two days in a bomb shelter. Olha would tell her five-year-old daughter that the explosions were actually the sound of giants walking, from the fairy tales she would read before going to bed.

When they found out their flat had been blasted by a rocket they fled to the UK. Olha said: "I was scared by the thought that if I crossed the threshold of my house, I would never come back here, to the house that I love, to the house where I had a wonderful life, a good job and wonderful friends."

Olha stayed with a family in Kingston, south-west London, however in October last year, her host family asked her to move out. She said: "It seemed absolutely impossible to rent our own home." She revealed that most landlords asked for months of rent upfront, with some asking for six months.

"In Ukraine, we had a house and a good job, but because of the war we started from scratch," she said. Olha and her daughter were at risk of becoming homeless, with their cash-strapped local council unable to help, before Beam managed to help them find a home. However, the homelessness organisation says Olha's situation is not an isolated one.

Co-founder Seb Barker explained: "Cash-strapped councils are struggling to support the increasing numbers of Ukrainian refugees becoming homeless after their temporary host homes are no longer an option.

"Together with GoFundMe, Beam is stepping up its support. But with homelessness on the rise, it's imperative for the government to provide the necessary funding for councils desperate to support local refugee populations. This impending disaster not only affects Ukrainian refugees but puts additional pressure on all homeless populations in the UK."

Both Beam and GoFundMe have found a 50% rise fundraisers for Ukrainians, who are at risk of becoming homeless. The Local Government Association agrees with Beam that more government support is needed.

Cllr Roger Gough, asylum, refugee and migration spokesperson for the LGA, said: “Councils continue to provide crucial long-term support, including housing, if sponsorship arrangements organised by local people come to an end. However, housing shortages – which are being compounded by the pressures of multiple asylum and resettlement schemes – have led to a high number of Ukrainians having to turn to councils for housing and homelessness support.

“Following the recent visa extension, the funding arrangements for councils, existing and new hosts, which were designed to fund temporary sanctuary now need urgent review so families can be helped to find permanent homes and jobs and sponsors can be supported to open up their homes.

“We also want to work with government to ensure Ukrainians, sponsors and potential landlords and employers are clear on the future changes to the routes to the UK.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it announced a further £120 million at the Autumn Statement to support local authorities with homelessness and Ukraine pressures. A DLUHC spokesperson said "We set up Homes for Ukraine two years ago and thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the public, we have welcomed over 144,000 Ukrainian guests and the vast majority have settled in well. The scheme remains a route to safety for those fleeing war.

“Our support for Ukraine and its people has never been stronger and we have provided £1.1 billion to councils and sponsors since the start of the scheme to enable them to provide to support to those who need it.”