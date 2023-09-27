Laurence Fox has hit back at Dan Wootton and GB News on X - formerly Twitter - following his ‘unacceptable’ remarks that saw him suspended by the company.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laurence Fox has hit back at Dan Wootton and GB News as the presenter and broadcaster continue to distance themselves from his ‘unacceptable’ remarks made toward female journalist, Ava Evans.

GB News suspended the contraversial Reclaim Party leader for his string of comments made live on air with Dan Wootton, which concluded with - “who’d want to s*** that?”. Fox later defended Wootton and said he stood by “every word” of his “vile” tirade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following GB News’ decision to suspend the actor-turned-campaigner ‘effective immediately’, Dan Wootton took to social media to express his ‘regret’ over the exchange with Fox. The presenter of ‘Dan Wootton Tonight’ said he was ‘shocked’ and ‘surprised’ by the remarks but has apologised for his ‘inappropriate’ reaction and wishes he’d ‘intervened immediately’.

‘Honesty is the best policy’

In response to the statement - which was posted on X - Fox shared a screenshot of messages allegedly showing himself and Wootton joking about the remarks moments after the exchange took place. In the messages, Fox writes: “Making you giggle is my weekly joy.”

“You can imagine them freaking out in the gallery!!!!!,” Wootton replied.

Fox added: “So much fun. Xx” The screenshot was captioned ‘honesty is the best policy’.

‘A phone call might have been polite’

Advertisement

Advertisement

GB News released a statement earlier today, announcing the company’s decision to suspend Fox ‘effective immediately’ and continue its internal investigation into his comments. The statement reads: “GB News has formally suspended Laurence Fox while we continue our investigation into comments he made on the channel last night.

“Mr Fox’s suspension is effective immediately and he has been taken off air. We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today.”

In response to the company’s statement, Fox once again took to X - formerly Twitter - hit back at the companies decision. The right-wing personality argued in a post on the social media platform, that the news outlet knew what he ‘intended’ to say as he was asked to do a ‘pre interview’ before appearing on the channel.

The post - which was accompanied by a screenshot of Fox’s alleged exchange with one of the producers - read: “A phone call might have been polite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“By matter of interest for the audience contributors do a pre interview before going on, so they knew exactly what I intended to say. I fully defend the the home of free speech’s right to capitulate to the mob…”

Why was Laurence Fox suspended from GB News?

Appearing live on air with Dan Wootton, during a segment tag-lined “hard-left commentator slammed for shrugging off male suicide crisis” and “smirking face of disdain”, Fox took aim at female journalist Ava Evans, also known as Ava Santina after she took part in a discussion on BBC’s Politics Live on Monday about the need for a minister for men. Fox said that “no self-respecting man” would “like to climb into bed with that woman, ever”, adding that he could say that because he was appearing past the watershed. Speaking live to Wootton, he went on to suggest that only a “cucked little incel” would be interested in Evans.

He then added: “That little woman has been fed, spoon-fed, oppression, day after day after day after day after day, starting with the lie of the gender wage gap. . . We need powerful, strong, amazing women who make great points for themselves. We don’t need these sort of feminist 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing”. He concluded by saying “who’d want to s*** that?”

Wootton smiled as Fox was making his comments and giggled when he had finished. He did then say: “I’m just going to provide a touch of balance for her, because she did actually respond to this earlier today saying that she regretted her comments, but she didn’t apologise.” He then added: “She’s a very beautiful woman, Laurence, a very beautiful woman.”

Advertisement

Advertisement