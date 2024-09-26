Leading drug and alcohol rehab centre hosts inspiring recovery event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An event designed to celebrate the achievements of people who are recovering from drug and alcohol addictions will be held in Gloucestershire this weekend.

The Abbeycare annual Recovery Gathering will be held at the Hatherley Manor hotel near Twigworth on Sunday, September 29, marking the end of National Recovery Month.

The event, which is free to attend, is organised and hosted by Abbeycare Gloucester, which runs a residential drug and alcohol addiction recovery clinic in nearby Minsterworth.

All previous and existing clients of Abbeycare are invited to the Recovery Gathering, giving them a chance to share experiences of their ongoing recovery journeys, reconnect with those who have supported them, and celebrate their achievements.

The event follows on from the success of last year's Recovery Gathering

Almost 200 people are expected to attend, including Abbeycare staff members and other industry professionals. There will also be a performance from a local military wives’ choir.

The event is due to run from 11.15am until around 4pm, with lunch being served.

The key idea behind the Recovery Gathering is to bring together Abbeycare’s growing community of existing and former clients and their families, making the process of recovery more visible in the process.

The keynote speaker will be Sameer Iqbal, who will share his recovery journey which led him out of prison and drug addiction to a leadership role delivering education, mentoring and employment programmes across England’s health and justice systems.

The gathering will also feature speeches from Hannah Perry, Jason James and Ailsa Gillespie, who are all former Abbeycare clients. They will talk openly about their own issues with addiction, the impact it had on their lives, and of their journey of recovery.

Another speaker will be Alicia, whose father sought help for his addiction to alcohol from Abbeycare. She will talk about the experience of recovery from the perspective of a close family member.

Laura Morris, registered manager at Abbeycare Gloucester, said: “Our annual Recovery Gathering is a very special event, as it celebrates the achievements of those who have put their struggles with addiction behind them, and demonstrates to those still going through the process that reaching this point is possible.

“It also acts as a reunion for Abbeycare’s growing community, connecting our current clients with our former ones and letting everyone support each other, which is a really important part of the recovery process.

“Given the tragically high levels of drug and alcohol-related deaths across the UK, it’s so important that we gather and celebrate those who do recover, as well as taking time to remember those who we have lost.

“The Recovery Gathering will also give some of our former clients the chance to renew their connections with our amazing staff, who were there to care for them when they most needed it.”