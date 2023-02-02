The changes would give millions of families greater power to buy their properties

Michael Gove has pledged to enable millions of leaseholders to buy their homes outright as he vows to end the “outdated feudal system”.

The Levelling Up Secretary indicated that laws to scrap most leaseholds in England would be tabled in the coming months, in a move that would allow flat owners to buy the freehold to their property, even if part of their building is taken over for commercial use. Under the old rules, people were restricted from buying their homes outright if a small section of the building housed, for instance, a shop. Gove described this model as “not fair in any way”.

The new legislation will also make it easier for leaseholders of flats to bring their buildings into a common ownership model. This means they could collectively take over the running of their buildings, saving families from expensive management fees and costly ground rents.

But what exactly is a leasehold, and how does it differ from a freehold? Here’s everything you need to know about the current system - as well as how the government plans to change it.

What is a leasehold?

If you have a leasehold, you buy the property - but not the land it sits on. The land is still owned by the freeholder. Leaseholders also only have ownership of the property for a set period of time. This can range from years to decades to centuries, depending on the length of the lease, but the freeholder has the power over which period of time they want to sell the property for.

Leaseholders also usually have to pay ground rent to the person who owns the land. They also have to pay to extend the leasehold period, meaning very high costs can be accrued. If the lease expires, ownership of the property expires and is passed back to the freeholder.

Leaseholds are most common with flats, but there are leasehold houses too. It is estimated that the leasehold system is used on more than 4.5 million properties in the UK.

What is a freehold?

A freehold then is when you own the property and the land it is built on - essentially, you own your home outright. You don’t have to think about lease periods, ground rent, or any maintenance fees. This is the most common way to buy a house in the UK.

What are the government’s new plans?

Gove has indicated that leaseholds will be scrapped under new legislation set to be announced later this year. He called the current system “feudal” and described it as “just an unfair form of property ownership”.

It is expected then that, moving forwards, leaseholds will no longer be a viable form of property ownership. Meanwhile, for those in leaseholds, it will become easier for residents in a block of flats for example to club together and buy out the freehold of their building. They are currently prohibited from doing this if part of the building is used for commercial purposes such as shops, something which will change under new laws.