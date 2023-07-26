The son of basketball superstar LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest but is fortunately now stable. It happened on Monday (July 24), whilst the 18-year-old was playing basketball at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

A family spokesman said: "While practising Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital.

“He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

A 911 call was made at around 11.30am. Bronny was then taken to hospital from USC’s Galen Center and was unconscious, sources told US site TMZ. He decided to play for USC’s basketball team, the Trojans, earlier this year.