The drastic situation on the National Rail's live departure board for Leeds Train Station | National Rail

Leeds travellers are in chaos this evening after the city’s train station was completely closed to all services in and out.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An extremely rare ‘do not travel’ warning is in place for Leeds Station which is shut amid what staff are calling a “signalling system” fault.

The station is usually very busy and travellers were furious at the lack of information. It is not yet known when it will reopen but it is not expected to be before the end of Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a huge knock-in impact across the country with scores of services which usually pass through Leeds being delayed.

Why is the station closed and when will it reopen?

A spokesman for National Rail said: “A fault with the signalling system in the Leeds area means all lines are closed.

“ No trains are able to run to / from / through Leeds and will be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes, revised or diverted. Leeds station is currently closed. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

“It is strongly advised if your journey today starts or ends at Leeds, or you need to travel through Leeds. Do not travel, unless it is necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trains may be diverted via Doncaster. Trains will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.”

National Rail said Leeds trains could be diverted via Doncaster but that services “will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate”

What services are impacted?

CrossCountry between Penzance / Plymouth / Bristol Temple Meads and Edinburgh, between Reading and Newcastle, and between Plymouth and Leeds / Glasgow Central

LNER between London Kings Cross and Bradford Forster Square / Skipton / Leeds / Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern between Blackpool North / Blackburn / Leeds and York, between Lancaster / Morecambe / Chester / Wigan Wallgate / Manchester Victoria / Bradford Interchange / Bradford Forster Square / Lincoln / Skipton / Ilkley / Castleford / Knottingley / Halifax / Hull / Goole / Doncaster / Sheffield and Leeds, between Leeds and Harrogate / Knaresborough / York / Ribblehead / Carlisle, and between Halifax / Bradford Interchange and Hull

TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street and Newcastle / Edinburgh, between Hull / Scarborough and Leeds, and between Manchester Victoria and Leeds / York / Scarborough / Saltburn / Redcar Central