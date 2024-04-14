Leeds trains: Person hit by train between Leeds and Doncaster with operator warning services delayed

Rail services are being delayed with warnings that some may be cancelled after a person was hit by a train between Leeds and Doncaster.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
3 minutes ago
The incident, which is being dealt with by emergency services, was confirmed earlier today (April 14) by operator LNER.

Services both to and from Leeds are being delayed with warnings of cancellations after a person was hit by a train. Photo: Simon Hulme.Services both to and from Leeds are being delayed with warnings of cancellations after a person was hit by a train. Photo: Simon Hulme.
A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between Leeds and Doncaster.

“Services are subject to delays when passing in the surrounding areas.”

National Rail confirmed this afternoon that the lines have since reopened following the incident, but that trains running between the two stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised “while services recover”.

