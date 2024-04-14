Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident, which is being dealt with by emergency services, was confirmed earlier today (April 14) by operator LNER.

Services both to and from Leeds are being delayed with warnings of cancellations after a person was hit by a train. Photo: Simon Hulme.

A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between Leeds and Doncaster.

“Services are subject to delays when passing in the surrounding areas.”