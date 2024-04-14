Leeds trains: Person hit by train between Leeds and Doncaster with operator warning services delayed
Rail services are being delayed with warnings that some may be cancelled after a person was hit by a train between Leeds and Doncaster.
The incident, which is being dealt with by emergency services, was confirmed earlier today (April 14) by operator LNER.
A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between Leeds and Doncaster.
National Rail confirmed this afternoon that the lines have since reopened following the incident, but that trains running between the two stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised “while services recover”.
