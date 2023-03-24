It is understood that a threat was made via social media and Leeds United’s offices and ticket office at Elland Road have been closed as police carry out checks.

Police have closed Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium and their club shop as they investigate a security threat.

The PA news agency understands a threat was made via social media and all the club’s offices and ticket office have been closed as police carry out checks. It comes during a break in the Premier League, with international fixtures ongoing this weekend.

West Yorkshire Police have said “investigations are currently ongoing” to establish the credibility of a threat received yesterday evening. In the meantime, staff have been evacuated from Elland Road.

“Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night,” a spokesperson for the police said.

Police have been spotted outside of Elland Road

The club’s statement reads: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”