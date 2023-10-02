Len Goodman cause of death: Strictly Come Dancing judge’s cause of death revealed 5 months after dying aged 78
National treasure Len Goodman, who spent over a decade on Strictly Come Dancing, died just days before his 79th birthday and today his cause of death has been revealed
The cause of death of former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has been revealed. Goodman, who also was on Dancing with the Stars died aged 78 on April 22 in Royal Tunbridge Wells.
The news of his cause of death comes over five months after he died unexpectedly, and just days before his 79th birthday. He was also first diagnosed with cancer some 14 years ago in 2009.
Since his death sent shockwaves through the TV and entertainment community, it has been revealed that he died following the spread of prostate cancer to his bones, according to his death certificate, as reported by the Daily Express.
The dancing legend spent 12 years with Strictly Come Dancing, having originally joined the show during its infancy in 2004 with his last appearance coming on a Christmas special seven years ago in 2016.
He forged a career judging, and was famous for his iconic ‘seven’ catchphrase during his time on the BBC One show. He announced his retirement last year and sadly died just three days before his birthday.
A statement from his agent said at the time: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”