Police searching for a teenager who went missing last week have found a body. Lewis Priestley, 19, was reported missing from his home in Allerton, Bradford on Wednesday (December 6) and was last seen on CCTV getting out of a taxi on Bradford Road..

West Yorkshire Police said a body was found at Grattan Warehouse on Thornton Road. However, the police are not treating his death as suspicious.

