Lewis Priestley: Body found in search of missing teenager in Bradford a week after disappearance
A body has been found in search of a missing teenager, Lewis Priestley.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police searching for a teenager who went missing last week have found a body. Lewis Priestley, 19, was reported missing from his home in Allerton, Bradford on Wednesday (December 6) and was last seen on CCTV getting out of a taxi on Bradford Road..
West Yorkshire Police said a body was found at Grattan Warehouse on Thornton Road. However, the police are not treating his death as suspicious.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The police said: "Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Lewis have been informed. The police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and the Coroner’s Office has been notified."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.