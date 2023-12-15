Telling news your way
Lewis Priestley: Body found in search of missing teenager in Bradford a week after disappearance

A body has been found in search of a missing teenager, Lewis Priestley.

2 minutes ago
Police searching for a teenager who went missing last week have found a body. Lewis Priestley, 19, was reported missing from his home in Allerton, Bradford on Wednesday (December 6) and was last seen on CCTV getting out of a taxi on Bradford Road..

West Yorkshire Police said a body was found at Grattan Warehouse on Thornton Road. However, the police are not treating his death as suspicious.

The police said: "Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Lewis have been informed. The police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and the Coroner’s Office has been notified."

