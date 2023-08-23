The Lib Dems say the cost of a typical weekly shop has increased by 37% as Sir Ed Davey calls for action.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey is demanding action on food inflation with a trip to Nadine Dorries’ seat in Mid Bedfordshire. Analysis by the Liberal Democrats reveals the cost of a typical weekly shop has rocketed by 37% in the past two years.

During the visit to Mid Bedfordshire, Ed Davey will visit a local high street in Ampthill, speaking to local high street businesses who are being impacted by the cost of living crisis. It will be his third visit to Nadine Dorries’ seat since she announced she would resign in June.

According to the Lib Dems, inflation price hikes have added an eye-watering £870 a year to a typical family’s food shopping bill. They say the average price of a loaf of bread has gone up by 37p (31%), a pint of milk is up 24p (57%) and 500g of cheddar cheese is up by £1.70 (55%).

The Liberal Democrats have set out a four-point plan to bring down food prices for families, including investing more in British farms, cutting energy bills for food businesses and expanding free school meals. Liberal Democrat candidate and local councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay is the bookies’ favourite to win the upcoming Mid Bedfordshire by-election.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: Families and pensioners in Mid Bedfordshire are suffering badly from soaring food prices as the cost of the weekly shop goes through the roof, but Nadine Dorries and Rishi Sunak are missing in action.

“Instead of helping, this Conservative government has made this cost of living crisis worse with all their constant chaos. Local people are understandably furious that they are being so badly let down by an absent MP and an out-of-touch Conservative government. Meanwhile, local farmers in Bedfordshire and across the country are seeing their support slashed and energy prices spike.

“That’s why more and more people in Mid Bedfordshire are rallying behind our fantastic candidate Emma Holland-Lindsay, who will be the proper local champion that communities in Mid Bedfordshire deserve.”

Liberal Democrat candidate for Mid Bedfordshire Cllr Emma Holland-Lindsay said: I’ve spoken to countless local families who are worried sick about soaring food prices, spiralling mortgages and rents, and not being able to get a GP appointment.

“Bedfordshire is blessed with fantastic local high streets full of independent shops, but they need help to get through these difficult times.