Staff at bargain supermarket Lidl have received their third pay rise of the year.

Lidl has become the highest paying supermarket in the sector, as staff members benefit from their third pay rise of 2023. Hourly pay rates for 24,500 Lidl GB employees will rise up to 16% higher than wages for other supermarket workers.

Store and warehouse staff working outside the M25 will get an hourly pay rise of £11.40 from £11.00, rising to £12.30 with length of service. Wages for workers inside the M25 will increase to £12.85 from £11.95, rising to £13.15.

The move comes under an overall investment of £8m by the supermarket, equating to a combined investment of more than £60m into staff pay over the past year.

Lidl GB CEO Ryan McDonnell said: “These rates of pay will ensure that Lidl maintains its position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket. Our people are at the core of everything we do, and this investment recognises the hard work and contribution they make in serving communities across the country every day”.

Lidl is hoping to expand by opening multiple stores in Portsmouth, Fareham and other parts of Hampshire. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.

Although Lidl claims to be the best paying supermarket, Aldi said it paid its staff higher wages. Aldi claimed its starting pay for store assistants was £11.40 per hour, with those based in London receiving £12.85 per hour.