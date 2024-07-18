Blackpool FC fan Malcolm Brocklehurst, who has died aged 89, made extraordinary plans for his funeral - here he is in his Tango coffin at Bloomfield Road, back in 2013. | National World

Lifelong Blackpool FC fan Malcolm Brocklehurst went off in style at his funeral - in a tangerine coffin shaped just like an aeroplane.

Malcolm, who died peacefully in hospital on June 14 at the age of 89, planned the funeral meticulously more than ten years ago.

So much so that Channel 5’s Bizarre Burials team even filmed a rehearsal of the ceremony back in 2013, which the former aerospace engineer coordinated to the last detail - including the running order.

The keen writer, poet and reciter, who was a renowned aircraft expert, wanted the ceremony to be a celebration of his life and a reflection of his passions and interests.

And his wishes were granted when the real ceremony itself was held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday (July 15).

It was light-hearted and poignant at the same time, just as he would have wanted it.

Back in 2013 Malcolm, a member of the Cleveleys Writers Circle, said of the trial run: “It felt, and indeed was, a dress rehearsal for my command performance with the great author in the sky.

“It was a day like no other. The camera team arrived early and it felt weird being laid to rest in my aeroplane coffin although I insisted that they did not put the lid fully on...in spite of protestations from one or two pals who said ‘we’ve got him at last, nail it downfast.’ It was all in light -hearted fun.”

His coffin was specially made by Nottingham-based Crazy Coffins and the plane was aptly called TANGO ONE and numbered MB 1934 - the year of his birth.

On Monday Malcolm, of Cleveleys, had a Blackpool FC flying from the flagpole in his front garden, as the aeroplane coffin was lifted onto a flat top vehicle.

The cortege, headed by local independent funeral director Hollowells, left Malcolm’s home en-route for Bloomfield Road, where the coffin was laid out in the penalty area of the hallowed turf, before the cortege continued to Carleton.

Malcolm, who was predeceased by wife Mary, was the father of Gary, Paul and the late Ian, father in law of Jenny and Ely, step father of John and his wife Vilma and Wilf and his wife Ann, proud grandad of Harry, Kirsty, Georgia, Zara, Scott, Sean, Glen, Karlyn and Coral, and much loved brother of Margaret and husband Peter and uncle of Chris.