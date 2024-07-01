Missing boy in Crosby: beach closed in hunt for 14-year-old lost in River Mersey
Police say that a 999 call came in 7pm on Sunday over fears for a 14-year-old boy.
He had gone swimming in the River Mersey near the decommissioned Seaforth radar tower on Crosby beach, near the Waterloo area of Liverpool, but had become separated from his friends. They got out of the river but he didn’t - and he has not been seen since.
A police statement said: “The incident is ongoing and Crosby beach near to the radar tower has been cordoned off. We are asking people to avoid the area at this time, whilst the emergency services, including the coastguard and North West Ambulance Service, continue searching for the missing boy.”
