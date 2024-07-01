The Seaforth radar tower at the mouth of the River Mersey: By El Pollock, Wikipedia Creative Commons | By El Pollock, Wikipedia Creative Commons

A boy has gone missing after going swimming in a river - with a beach cordoned off as part of the search.

Police say that a 999 call came in 7pm on Sunday over fears for a 14-year-old boy.

He had gone swimming in the River Mersey near the decommissioned Seaforth radar tower on Crosby beach, near the Waterloo area of Liverpool, but had become separated from his friends. They got out of the river but he didn’t - and he has not been seen since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...