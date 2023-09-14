The schools have been told “to be vigilant” about people entering school sites

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Schools have been put into ‘lockdown’ in West Yorkshire after a ‘threatening email’ which reportedly implied ‘violence towards children’ was received today (August 14). Parents at one school in Leeds were told in a message that the phone lines should be kept clear unless there is an emergency.

It is thought that the email was sent to around 80 schools in Leeds. The schools have been told “to be vigilant” about people entering school sites amid reports of a ‘lockdown’ with children being kept indoors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A series of emails from schools to parents have been seen by the YEP. An email, sent from Wigton Moor Primary School to parents, said: “We have received an email and notification from the health and safety team today that threats have been made towards a number of schools in Leeds this morning with the intention of violence towards children.

“Children and staff MUST remain inside school until further notice. Ground floor classrooms please lower your blinds.The police have been informed.”

The principal of Westerton Primary Academy, in Leeds sent an e-mail which said: “You may be aware that we have received a notice from Leeds City Council that all schools in Leeds need to be vigilant with regard to those entering school sites.”

“The information is not specific in nature and is not attributed to any particular school. At this stage, we have undertaken appropriate checks and please be reassured that safeguarding and safety procedures are in place including increased staff presence on duty and around school.”