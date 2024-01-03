Here is everything you need to know about the Tube strikes this month.

London Underground workers are set to take part in a series of walkouts at the beginning of January as part of an ongoing dispute over pay. Members of the RMT union working on the London Underground will start their rolling strike action on January 5, continuing till January 12, with workers from different workforces striking on different days.

The RMT, TSSA and Unite all recently rejected a 5% pay rise offer from Transport for London (TfL), meaning further strikes on the London Underground network are likely this year.

When are the Tube strikes taking place?

The next Tube strike will take place from Friday January 5 to Friday January 12 2024.

However, not all RMT workers on the London Underground will go on strike for that entire time. Though there will be two days of full workforce strike, different RMT workers will go on strike on different days over that period.

Here is the full list of dates and workforces taking action:

January 5-6 – Engineering and maintenance workers will strike, also not working overtime until January 12.

– Engineering and maintenance workers will strike, also not working overtime until January 12. January 7-8 – London Underground Control Centre and Power/Control members will strike.

– London Underground Control Centre and Power/Control members will strike. January 8 – Full RMT union London Underground staff strike.

– Full RMT union London Underground staff strike. January 9 – Signallers and Service Controller members will strike.

– Signallers and Service Controller members will strike. January 10 – Full RMT union London Underground staff strike.

– Full RMT union London Underground staff strike. January 12 – Signallers and Service Controller members will strike.

TfL has warned on days when there is a full staff strike (January 8 and 10), customers should expect no services or severely reduced services.

What is the RMT union saying?

The RMT union says it wants to see full staff travel facilities for all Tube workers restored and has criticised bosses for freezing pay bands, warning that it will create a two-tier workforce.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "The refusal of TfL to restore staff travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is also unacceptable. Our members have made it clear that they are prepared to take action and we urge TfL to improve their offer to avert disruption in the capital."

What is TfL saying?

A TfL spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that the RMT has announced strike action based on our full and final pay offer. We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford whilst ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably.

"We encourage the RMT to engage with us to avoid disruption for Londoners at the start of next year.”