National Rail said train services running to and from the London station faced delays or cancellations.

Footage shows the moment a London train station was evacuated yesterday (April 1).

Passengers can be seen exiting Marylebone Station, as a speaker announcement says: “Please leave the building immediately via the nearest exit.”

The evacuation (shown in the video above) was reportedly caused by a fire alarm, and services were either delayed or cancelled.

Passengers exit Marylebone Station as evacuation announced. | @MikeSalem001 via Spectee

National Rail confirmed the disruption caused to services has now ended.

Chiltern Railways said: “Due to the fire alarm sounding at London Marylebone, trains starting or terminating at the station may be delayed or cancelled by up to 50 minutes. We apologise for the impact this may have on your journey this evening.”

“Following the fire alarm activation at London Marylebone, the station has now reopened. Trains may still be delayed whilst service recovery takes place. We sincerely apologise for the impact on your journey. Thank you for your continued patience whilst we got this resolved.”

National Rail said on X: “There is a fire alarm sounding at London Marylebone station. Trains running to / from this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 22:30”

“Disruption is now expected until 23:30.”

“All lines have now reopened following the fire alarm sounding at London Marylebone earlier today. Until normal service is resumed, trains running to / from this station may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 50 minutes. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

“Disruption caused by the fire alarm sounding at London Marylebone has now ended.”

