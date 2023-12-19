London underground: Workers vote to strike over pay dispute

London Underground workers have voted to strike in a dispute over pay. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union members have supported both walkouts and alternative forms of industrial action. The union has confirmed that the votes have reached the necessary legal requirements for industrial action ballots. RMT officials are scheduled to meet on Wednesday (December 20) to discuss their next course of action.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that RMT has achieved a mandate for strike action based on our full and final pay offer. We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford whilst ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably. We remain open for discussions and will do everything in our power to avoid disruption to Londoners.”