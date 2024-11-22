Lost parcels: 41% of Brits at risk of their Christmas being ruined, expert warns

41% of Brits at risk of their Christmas being ruined this year

During the busy holiday season, the risk of parcels getting lost naturally increases. With the higher volume of shipments, errors become more likely. The chances of a parcel being lost in November are 40% higher than in an average month, with December following closely at a 21% higher risk.

Address and data validation expert Emma Male from data quality service Hopewiser shares the little-known mistakes Brits are making online causing their deliveries to go missing and how they can prevent this.

Address validation in online shopping

"Most ecommerce sites use address validation, which helps make sure packages are delivered accurately and on time. When you enter your address during checkout, it’s checked against an official database to verify that it’s valid and properly formatted which reduces the risk of errors that could cause delays or misdeliveries.

“Systems may automatically correct minor mistakes, such as incorrect street names or missing postcodes, so it’s always a good idea to double-check your details before submitting your order."

“Although most sites use address validation systems, smaller or independent businesses might not have these features. Apart from this, there are still actions you may take that could cause your parcel to go missing such as entering incomplete or incorrect details manually, even when suggestions are provided, which can cause delays or misdeliveries.”

Keep your contact details accurate

“Having the right contact information is just as important. If couriers can’t reach you because your phone number or email is wrong, you might miss out on important delivery updates or your parcel might not be delivered at all if they can’t leave it at the doorstep.”

Make sure your address is clear and complete

“Keeping your delivery details accurate is the key to making sure your parcel gets to you without any problems. If the postcode or address is wrong, your parcel could end up in the wrong place, causing delays or even getting lost.

“A common mistake people make is by using abbreviations or missing details, which can confuse delivery systems and cause problems with your order. By double-checking your details before placing an order, you can help avoid these issues.”

Not updating after moving house

“Even after you’ve moved, it’s easy to forget to update your address details, especially if you’ve saved your old address on shopping sites. If your address is out of date, your parcel might end up going to your old home and cause delays or lost parcels.”

Incorrect address information

“Sometimes parcels go missing simply because the address on the package is incorrect or incomplete. A wrong postcode or missing details can prevent couriers from accurately locating the recipient. Always double-check your address before sending a parcel to ensure it’s fully updated and correct.”