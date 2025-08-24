Lottery results Saturday: Did anyone win the jackpot? How much is Tuesday's jackpot?

The National Lottery has rolled over after nobody won top prize

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £8.6 million after no players won Saturday’s top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 07, 30, 38, 42, 54, 59, and the bonus ball was 05.

No players matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed, but two ticket-holders won £1 million by matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no players matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.

Four ticket-holders won £13,000 each after matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 19, 20, 29 and 36, and the Thunderball was 13.

No ticket-holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

One player matched all five regular numbers, which earned them £5,000.