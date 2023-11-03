Luton Airport is set to demolish its car park following a massive fire that caused extensive damage to hundreds of vehicles. The airport said the car park would need to be "fully demolished" after the vehicles parked on the ground floor, as well as floors one, two, and three, are beyond recovery.

Sky News reported that work is ongoing to remove around 100 vehicles from the top deck "to stabilise the structure".

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the blaze which broke out on level three of Terminal Car Park 2 on October 10.

Bedfordshire Police said the man was released on bail while the inquiry continued. The force said that the man had been arrested several days after the fire, which was declared a major incident and attended by more than 100 firefighters.

The investigation so far suggests the fire started accidentally due to a vehicle fault.