Five days after a massive fire which caused a car park to collapse, Luton Airport says it’s “unlikely that any vehicles will be salvageable”

Luton Airport has spoken out following a massive blaze that grounded air traffic around the airport, saying that it is “unlikely that any vehicles will be salvageable”. The blaze broke out on Tuesday, October 10,

It has been reported that up to 1,500 cars were inside and the airport said it had replied to almost 16,500 customer queries since the fire. An airport spokesperson said it recognised it has been an “extremely distressing” time for those affected.

A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: “We recognise this has been an extremely distressing time for all concerned and we would like to thank our customers for their ongoing patience and understanding while we work through the many complexities following this incident.

“Since Tuesday evening, together with Apcoa parking, we have responded to almost 16,500 customer queries. Dealing with such a large volume of inquiries, while an investigation is ongoing, has naturally extended our response times.

“Our team have been tirelessly working around the clock to keep customers informed of developments.

“We have provided the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) with GDPR-compliant registration details of 1,405 vehicles, and they have confirmed the vast majority have now been passed to individual insurers.

“We also advise all customers affected to notify their insurance company as soon as possible. Regrettably, it is unlikely that any vehicles in the car park will be salvageable. However, this is still in the process of being assessed.”

The statement continued: “We are working with the Association of British Insurers on behalf of the many insurance companies to establish whether it will be possible to safely retrieve any personal possessions and, if so, how this process may work.

“The emergency services have now handed back control of the site to the airport and work to make the site safe is ongoing. Until such time, it will not be possible to provide more detailed information or a specific timeline.