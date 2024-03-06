Breaking
M1 crash: Motorway between Broughton and Brogborough in Milton Keynes closed after multi-vehicle collision
There have been delays on the M1 in Milton Keynes following a crash
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major motorway has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision in Milton Keynes. National Highway said traffic is being held on the M1 southbound between Junction 14 Broughton and Junction 13 Brogborough due to the incident.
It said lane closures are currently in place and normal traffic conditions are expected between 3.45pm and 4pm on Wednesday (March 6). It added: "Please expect delays, we'll keep you updated."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.