M1 crash: Motorway between Broughton and Brogborough in Milton Keynes closed after multi-vehicle collision

There have been delays on the M1 in Milton Keynes following a crash
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
39 minutes ago
A major motorway has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision in Milton Keynes. National Highway said traffic is being held on the M1 southbound between Junction 14 Broughton and Junction 13 Brogborough due to the incident.

It said lane closures are currently in place and normal traffic conditions are expected between 3.45pm and 4pm on Wednesday (March 6). It added: "Please expect delays, we'll keep you updated."

