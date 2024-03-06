Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A major motorway has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision in Milton Keynes. National Highway said traffic is being held on the M1 southbound between Junction 14 Broughton and Junction 13 Brogborough due to the incident.

It said lane closures are currently in place and normal traffic conditions are expected between 3.45pm and 4pm on Wednesday (March 6). It added: "Please expect delays, we'll keep you updated."